Having won six straight away from home, the Los Angeles Kings play at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings' game against the Golden Knights can be watched on TNT and Max, so tune in to take in the action.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TNT and Max

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Kings Golden Knights 4-3 (F/SO) VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 28 total goals (only 2.2 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights' 49 total goals (3.8 per game) rank third in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 13 6 9 15 6 9 59.5% Jack Eichel 13 6 8 14 10 11 45.1% Shea Theodore 13 3 9 12 9 7 - Mark Stone 13 4 8 12 9 17 - Chandler Stephenson 13 2 8 10 3 4 51.1%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings' total of 31 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is seventh in the league.

The Kings' 47 goals on the season (4.3 per game) rank them fifth in the league.

Defensively, the Kings have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 45 goals during that time.

Kings Key Players