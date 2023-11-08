The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) will attempt to prolong a six-game road win streak when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-130) Kings (+105) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 10 times this season, and have gone 8-2 in those games.

Vegas has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in seven of 13 games this season.

Kings Betting Insights

This season the Kings have been an underdog four times, and won two of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Kings.

Los Angeles has played eight games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Kings Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 49 (3rd) Goals 47 (5th) 28 (4th) Goals Allowed 31 (7th) 11 (8th) Power Play Goals 9 (15th) 5 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (8th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Vegas has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Six of Vegas' past 10 games went over.

The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights score the third-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.8 per game for a total of 49 this season.

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding just 28 goals to rank fourth.

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +21.

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings have scored the fifth-most goals (47 goals, 4.3 per game) in the league.

The Kings' 31 total goals given up (2.8 per game) are the seventh-fewest in the NHL.

Their +16 goal differential is third-best in the league.

