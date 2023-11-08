The Charlotte Hornets (2-4) are dealing with four players on the injury report, including Terry Rozier, ahead of a Wednesday, November 8 matchup with the Washington Wizards (1-5) at Spectrum Center, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Hornets suffered a 124-118 loss to the Mavericks. LaMelo Ball scored a team-best 30 points for the Hornets in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Bouknight SG Out Knee Terry Rozier PG Questionable Groin 22.3 3.7 5.3 Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Daniel Gafford: Questionable (Ankle), Deni Avdija: Questionable (Ankle), Corey Kispert: Questionable (Ankle)

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and MNMT

