LaMelo Ball and Kyle Kuzma are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards meet at Spectrum Center on Wednesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -128) 9.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: -147)

The 24.5 points prop bet over/under set for Ball on Wednesday is 10.2 more than his scoring average on the season (14.3).

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (6.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Ball has averaged 9.0 assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

Ball has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 5.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Hayward's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under (5.5).

Hayward has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 22.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Wednesday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -105) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 13.7 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 2.2 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (11.5).

Jones' year-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.