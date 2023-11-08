The New York Knicks (3-4) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 119 - Spurs 105

Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 10.5)

Knicks (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-13.5)

Knicks (-13.5) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.6

The Knicks (4-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 14.2% more often than the Spurs (3-4-0) this year.

San Antonio and its opponents have gone over the over/under 85.7% of the time this season (six out of seven). That's more often than New York and its opponents have (one out of seven).

The Knicks have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-1) this season while the Spurs have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks have been forced to count on their defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (102.4 points allowed per game), as they rank second-worst in the league offensively with just 104.4 points per contest.

New York is allowing 42.4 boards per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by averaging 50.4 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Knicks are averaging just 22.1 dimes per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

New York is committing 14.1 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 15.6 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Knicks are draining 12.1 treys per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 33.2% three-point percentage (23rd-ranked).

Spurs Performance Insights

Offensively the Spurs are the 14th-ranked team in the league (114.6 points per game). Defensively they are second-worst (125.9 points conceded per game).

San Antonio is the third-worst squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (40.7) and 17th in rebounds allowed (44.7).

The Spurs are third-best in the league in assists (29.1 per game) in 2023-24.

San Antonio is 25th in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.6) and eighth in turnovers forced (15.3).

The Spurs make 12.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 17th and 18th, respectively, in the league.

