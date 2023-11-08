LaMelo Ball will hope to make a difference for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ball had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists in his last game, which ended in a 124-118 loss versus the Mavericks.

With prop bets in place for Ball, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-106)

Over 25.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-135)

Over 6.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 10.5 (+116)

Over 10.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Looking to bet on one or more of Ball's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Wizards allowed 114.4 points per contest last year, 17th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Wizards were 12th in the league last year, giving up 43 per game.

The Wizards were the seventh-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.8.

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

LaMelo Ball vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 36 16 6 4 4 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.