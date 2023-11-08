The Charlotte Hornets, Mark Williams included, face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Williams put up 19 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 124-118 loss versus the Mavericks.

In this article, we dig into Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-111)

Over 13.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+102)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wizards conceded 114.4 points per contest last season, 17th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Wizards allowed 43 rebounds per game last season, 12th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 24.8 assists last season, the Wizards were the seventh-ranked team in the league.

The Wizards conceded 12 made 3-pointers per game last year, ninth in the NBA in that category.

Mark Williams vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 17 9 8 0 0 2 0

