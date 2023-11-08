The Denver Nuggets (7-1) will host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) after winning five straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Denver has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 10th.

The Nuggets score 6.6 more points per game (117) than the Warriors allow (110.4).

When Denver totals more than 110.4 points, it is 5-0.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, one percentage point above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Golden State has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Warriors' 116.1 points per game are 10 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Golden State is 4-0 when it scores more than 106.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets posted 119.4 points per game in home games last year. In away games, they averaged 112.2 points per contest.

At home, Denver ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than away from home (115.3).

The Nuggets drained 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Warriors scored 119.7 points per game last season, 1.5 more than they averaged on the road (118.2).

The Warriors conceded fewer points at home (111.7 per game) than away (122.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Warriors knocked down fewer triples away (16.2 per game) than at home (17.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (37.9%) than at home (39.1%) as well.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Knee Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist Jamal Murray Out Hamstring

Warriors Injuries