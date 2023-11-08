Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets play at Ball Arena on Wednesday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 13.5 (Over: +104) 9.5 (Over: -152) 1.5 (Over: +130)

The 28.5-point total set for Jokic on Wednesday is 2.2 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 13 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this year, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

Jokic has connected on 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -123) 3.5 (Over: +134)

Wednesday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 17.5. That is 3.8 more than his season average.

He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

He has knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +126) 4.5 (Over: -156)

Wednesday's prop bet for Curry is 28.5 points, 2.2 fewer than his season average.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Curry has dished out 3.7 assists per game, which is 1.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Curry averages 5.7 made three-pointers, 1.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -145) 8.5 (Over: -118) 0.5 (Over: -192)

The 11.5-point total set for Chris Paul on Wednesday is 0.8 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (4.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Paul's year-long assist average -- 9.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (8.5).

Paul has averaged zero made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.