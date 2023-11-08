P.J. Washington plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Washington, in his most recent game (November 5 loss against the Mavericks), produced 20 points.

In this piece we'll examine Washington's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-106)

Over 18.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-111)

Over 5.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+140)

Over 2.5 (+140) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+144)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were ranked 17th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 114.4 points per contest.

The Wizards were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, allowing 43 rebounds per game.

Conceding an average of 24.8 assists last season, the Wizards were the seventh-ranked team in the league.

The Wizards gave up 12 made 3-pointers per contest last season, ninth in the NBA in that category.

P.J. Washington vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 36 20 5 4 3 2 3 12/2/2022 38 21 3 5 5 1 1 11/20/2022 34 13 5 1 2 1 0 11/7/2022 30 25 4 0 2 0 3

