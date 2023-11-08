The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) take on the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-140) Capitals (+115) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won four of their six games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Florida has a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 58.3% chance to win.

Florida's 11 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals five times.

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been an underdog in six games this season, and won two (33.3%).

Washington has gone 1-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 46.5% chance to win.

Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals just twice this season.

Panthers vs Capitals Additional Info

Panthers vs. Capitals Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 31 (25th) Goals 19 (31st) 32 (11th) Goals Allowed 30 (6th) 5 (25th) Power Play Goals 3 (30th) 11 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (12th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers offense's 31 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the league.

On defense, the Panthers have conceded 32 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 19th in the league.

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (19 total goals, 1.9 per game).

The Capitals' 30 total goals conceded (three per game) are the sixth-fewest in the league.

They have a -11 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.

