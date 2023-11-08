Panthers vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) take on the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-140)
|Capitals (+115)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won four of their six games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- Florida has a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 58.3% chance to win.
- Florida's 11 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals five times.
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been an underdog in six games this season, and won two (33.3%).
- Washington has gone 1-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 46.5% chance to win.
- Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals just twice this season.
Panthers vs Capitals Additional Info
|Panthers vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Capitals Prediction
|Panthers vs Capitals Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs. Capitals Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|31 (25th)
|Goals
|19 (31st)
|32 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (6th)
|5 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (30th)
|11 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (12th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers offense's 31 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the league.
- On defense, the Panthers have conceded 32 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 19th in the league.
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (19 total goals, 1.9 per game).
- The Capitals' 30 total goals conceded (three per game) are the sixth-fewest in the league.
- They have a -11 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.