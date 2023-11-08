Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Capitals on November 8, 2023
Player prop betting options for Sam Reinhart, Alexander Ovechkin and others are available in the Florida Panthers-Washington Capitals matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Panthers vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Reinhart has been vital to Florida this season, with 13 points in 11 games.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Matthew Tkachuk is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 10 points (two goals, eight assists) to the team.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|8
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has three goals and seven assists for Florida.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
Ovechkin has collected two goals and six assists in 10 games for Washington, good for eight points.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
John Carlson has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with one goal and six assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|0
|1
|1
|3
