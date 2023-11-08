The Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-1) face the Wichita State Shockers (0-1) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Wichita State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose's 64.9 points per game last year were only 1.2 more points than the 63.7 the Shockers gave up.

Presbyterian went 11-5 last season when giving up fewer than 66.1 points.

Last year, the Shockers scored 66.1 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 64.8 the Blue Hose gave up.

When Wichita State scored more than 64.8 points last season, it went 13-1.

Presbyterian Schedule