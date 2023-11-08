The Toledo Rockets (8-1) host a MAC clash against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl.

Toledo is compiling 431.7 yards per game on offense (39th in the FBS), and rank 31st defensively, yielding 331.6 yards allowed per game. Eastern Michigan's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 18.6 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 43rd with 22.3 points ceded per contest.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Toledo Eastern Michigan 431.7 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.7 (132nd) 331.6 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.4 (71st) 227.2 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.3 (120th) 204.4 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.3 (122nd) 15 (96th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (74th) 15 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (55th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 1,592 yards (176.9 ypg) on 131-of-207 passing with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 489 rushing yards on 89 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Peny Boone has carried the ball 136 times for a team-high 990 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times.

Junior Vandeross III's team-leading 406 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 48 targets) with one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 394 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Torres' 16 receptions are good enough for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has thrown for 1,334 yards on 57.2% passing while collecting seven touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 96 yards with one score.

Samson Evans is his team's leading rusher with 101 carries for 425 yards, or 47.2 per game. He's found the end zone eight times on the ground, as well.

Jaylon Jackson has collected 382 yards (on 81 carries) with one touchdown, while also catching 18 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has totaled 37 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 371 (41.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 62 times and has three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has recorded 283 receiving yards (31.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 24 receptions.

Hamze Elzayat's 18 receptions (on 32 targets) have netted him 270 yards (30 ypg) and two touchdowns.

