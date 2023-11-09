Adam Thielen has a favorable matchup when his Carolina Panthers play the Chicago Bears in Week 10 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bears allow 256.9 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Thielen has caught 62 passes on 76 targets for a team-best 610 yards and four scores. He averages 76.3 yards per game.

Thielen vs. the Bears

Thielen vs the Bears (since 2021): 2 GP / 17.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 17.5 REC YPG / REC TD One player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 18 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

The Bears surrender 256.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Bears have scored 20 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). The Bears' defense is 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Panthers Player Previews

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-115)

Thielen Receiving Insights

In six of eight games this season, Thielen has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Thielen has received 24.4% of his team's 311 passing attempts this season (76 targets).

He has been targeted 76 times, averaging 8.0 yards per target (53rd in NFL).

Thielen has a touchdown catch in four of eight games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 33.3% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With 10 red zone targets, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 37.0% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 8 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 TAR / 11 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 TAR / 11 REC / 107 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

