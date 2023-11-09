Best bets are available for when the Chicago Bears (2-7) host the Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Soldier Field on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

When is Bears vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Bears favored by 3.5, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.6 points).

The Bears have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 64.3%.

The Bears have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -180 or shorter.

The Panthers have been underdogs in eight games this season and won one (12.5%) of those contests.

Carolina has been at least a +150 moneyline underdog five times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Chicago (-3.5)



Chicago (-3.5) The Bears are 3-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have put together a record of 1-6-1 against the spread this year.

Carolina is 1-5 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)



Over (38) These teams average 38.4 points per game combined, 0.4 more than the total of 38.

The Bears and the Panthers have seen their opponents average a combined 17.2 more points per game than the point total of 38 set in this game.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Bears' nine games with a set total.

Three of the Panthers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

Tyson Bagent Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 174.3 3 24.3 2

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 196.4 8 16.7 0

