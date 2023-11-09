The Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears are slated to meet in a Week 10 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Bryce Young find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Young will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Young has 117 rushing yards (16.7 per game) on 17 carries.

In seven games, Young has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Bryce Young Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 20 38 146 1 2 3 17 0 Week 2 Saints 22 33 153 1 0 2 34 0 Week 4 Vikings 25 32 204 0 0 2 10 0 Week 5 @Lions 25 41 247 3 2 1 4 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 23 38 217 1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 22 31 235 1 0 4 11 0 Week 9 Colts 24 39 173 1 3 5 41 0

Rep Bryce Young with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.