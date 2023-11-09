Will Bryce Young Score a Touchdown Against the Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 10?
The Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears are slated to meet in a Week 10 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Bryce Young find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Young will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Panthers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets
Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Young has 117 rushing yards (16.7 per game) on 17 carries.
- In seven games, Young has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Bryce Young Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|20
|38
|146
|1
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|22
|33
|153
|1
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|25
|32
|204
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|25
|41
|247
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|217
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|22
|31
|235
|1
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|24
|39
|173
|1
|3
|5
|41
|0
Rep Bryce Young with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.