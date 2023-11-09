The North Florida Ospreys (1-0) play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at The Buc Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers shot 44.3% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Ospreys allowed to opponents.

In games Charleston Southern shot higher than 46.4% from the field, it went 4-4 overall.

The Buccaneers were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Ospreys ranked 241st.

Last year, the 72.6 points per game the Buccaneers put up were five fewer points than the Ospreys allowed (77.6).

Charleston Southern had a 7-1 record last season when putting up more than 77.6 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

Charleston Southern put up 79.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged in away games (66.5).

In 2022-23, the Buccaneers surrendered 72.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.7.

Looking at three-point shooting, Charleston Southern fared better in home games last year, making 9.1 treys per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 33.4% three-point percentage in away games.

