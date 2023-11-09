Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are conceding the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 79.7 per game.

On the ground, Hubbard leads the team with 328 yards rushing on 85 attempts (41.0 ypg), with one rushing TD. Hubbard has also made his mark as a receiver, grabbing 19 balls for 94 yards (11.8 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hubbard and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hubbard vs. the Bears

Hubbard vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Bears in the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Chicago this year.

The Bears have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 79.7 rushing yards per game given up by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked run defense.

The Bears' defense is ranked fifth in the league with four rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Panthers vs Bears on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hubbard with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (62.5%) out of eight opportunities.

The Panthers pass on 61.3% of their plays and run on 38.7%. They are 28th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 196 rushes this season. He's taken 85 of those carries (43.4%).

Hubbard has one rushing touchdown this season in eight games played.

He has 8.3% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (50.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-110)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

In four of eight games this year, Hubbard has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hubbard has 7.4% of his team's target share (23 targets on 311 passing attempts).

He has 94 receiving yards on 23 targets to rank 140th in NFL play with 4.1 yards per target.

Hubbard, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.