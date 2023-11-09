In the Week 10 game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Chuba Hubbard find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Hubbard has churned out a team-high 328 rushing yards (41 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Hubbard has also caught 19 balls for 94 yards (11.8 per game).

Hubbard has one rushing touchdown this season.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 60 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Saints 2 16 0 5 34 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 2 0 Week 4 Vikings 14 41 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 9 35 0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 19 88 1 1 2 0 Week 8 Texans 15 28 0 2 26 0 Week 9 Colts 16 58 0 4 9 0

