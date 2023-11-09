The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Coastal Carolina vs. Duke 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Chanticleers scored an average of 70 points per game last year, 19 more points than the 51 the Blue Devils gave up.
  • Coastal Carolina had a 10-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
  • Last year, the Blue Devils put up 63.6 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 68.1 the Chanticleers gave up.
  • When Duke put up more than 68.1 points last season, it went 9-0.
  • The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field last season, 18.4 percentage points lower than the 57.3% the Chanticleers allowed to opponents.
  • The Chanticleers shot at a 20.3% rate from the field last season, 17.3 percentage points below the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.

Coastal Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 83-53 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/9/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/15/2023 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/18/2023 @ Furman - Timmons Arena

