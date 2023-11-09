How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Coastal Carolina vs. Duke 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers scored an average of 70 points per game last year, 19 more points than the 51 the Blue Devils gave up.
- Coastal Carolina had a 10-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
- Last year, the Blue Devils put up 63.6 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 68.1 the Chanticleers gave up.
- When Duke put up more than 68.1 points last season, it went 9-0.
- The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field last season, 18.4 percentage points lower than the 57.3% the Chanticleers allowed to opponents.
- The Chanticleers shot at a 20.3% rate from the field last season, 17.3 percentage points below the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 83-53
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/15/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
