The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina vs. Duke 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers scored an average of 70 points per game last year, 19 more points than the 51 the Blue Devils gave up.

Coastal Carolina had a 10-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.

Last year, the Blue Devils put up 63.6 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 68.1 the Chanticleers gave up.

When Duke put up more than 68.1 points last season, it went 9-0.

The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field last season, 18.4 percentage points lower than the 57.3% the Chanticleers allowed to opponents.

The Chanticleers shot at a 20.3% rate from the field last season, 17.3 percentage points below the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Schedule