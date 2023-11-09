D.J. Chark will be up against the fifth-worst passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers play the Chicago Bears in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Chark has 17 receptions (34 targets) for 229 yards and three scores, averaging 32.7 yards per game this year.

Chark vs. the Bears

Chark vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 56 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 56 REC YPG / REC TD One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

The Bears have surrendered a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Bears is allowing 256.9 yards per game this year, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

The Bears' defense ranks 32nd in the NFL by giving up 2.2 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (20 total passing TDs).

Panthers Player Previews

D.J. Chark Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Chark Receiving Insights

Chark, in two of seven games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Chark has been targeted on 34 of his team's 311 passing attempts this season (10.9% target share).

He is averaging 6.7 yards per target (94th in NFL play), averaging 229 yards on 34 passes thrown his way.

Chark has posted a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 25.0% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Chark has been targeted four times in the red zone (14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts).

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

