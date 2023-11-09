Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Panthers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Chark has totaled 229 yards receiving (32.7 per game) and three TDs, hauling in 17 balls on 34 targets.

Chark has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but no games with more than one.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1

