How to Watch the Florida State vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) take the court against the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN2.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Florida State vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Volunteers scored 10.2 more points per game last year (77.1) than the Seminoles gave up (66.9).
- Tennessee had a 21-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.
- Last year, the Seminoles scored 79.3 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers gave up.
- When Florida State scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 22-6.
- The Seminoles shot 39.5% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Volunteers' opponents shot.
- The Volunteers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 99-63
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/9/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/19/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 93-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/13/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/19/2023
|Troy
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.