Hayden Hurst has a favorable matchup when his Carolina Panthers face the Chicago Bears in Week 10 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bears concede 256.9 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

Hurst has 16 receptions (28 targets) for 170 yards and one score, averaging 21.3 yards per game so far this year.

Hurst vs. the Bears

Hurst vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

18 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 256.9 passing yards the Bears allow per outing makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Bears have the No. 32 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 20 this season (2.2 per game).

Panthers Player Previews

Hayden Hurst Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Hurst Receiving Insights

Hurst, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of eight games this year.

Hurst has been targeted on 28 of his team's 311 passing attempts this season (9.0% target share).

He is averaging 6.1 yards per target (109th in league play), averaging 170 yards on 28 passes thrown his way.

Hurst has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (8.3% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Hurst has been targeted three times in the red zone (11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts).

Hurst's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 2 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

