When Hayden Hurst suits up for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Panthers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Hayden Hurst score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Hurst's 28 targets have led to 16 grabs for 170 yards (21.3 per game) and one score.

Hurst has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Hayden Hurst Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7 5 41 1 Week 2 Saints 3 3 20 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Vikings 3 1 7 0 Week 5 @Lions 3 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 1 16 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 4 2 54 0

