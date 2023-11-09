In the Week 10 game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Jonathan Mingo find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Panthers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Jonathan Mingo score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Mingo has 200 receiving yards on 20 catches (38 targets) this campaign, averaging 28.6 yards per game.

Mingo does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Jonathan Mingo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 17 0 Week 2 Saints 8 3 26 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 21 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 5 48 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 8 Texans 5 4 62 0 Week 9 Colts 4 1 5 0

