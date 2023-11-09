Laviska Shenault Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 10 contest against the Chicago Bears begins at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Seeking Shenault's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 10, Shenault has seven receptions for 43 yards -- 6.1 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus 12 carries for 55 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on seven occasions.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Stephen Sullivan (DNP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs D.J. Chark (DNP/elbow): 17 Rec; 229 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Tommy Tremble (FP/shoulder): 8 Rec; 57 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Panthers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Shenault 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 7 43 68 0 6.1

Shenault Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 16 0 Week 2 Saints 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 0 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 3 15 0

