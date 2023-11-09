How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, November 9
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Club Santos Laguna and CF Monterrey take the pitch for the only matchup on the Liga MX slate today.
How to watch all the action in the Liga MX today is included here.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch the Champions League Today
|Women's College Basketball Games to Watch
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch CF Monterrey vs Club Santos Laguna
Club Santos Laguna is on the road to match up with CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN and ViX+
- Favorite: CF Monterrey (-130)
- Underdog: Club Santos Laguna (+320)
- Draw: (+300)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.