The No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) and the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) square off on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in a battle of ACC foes.

Louisville ranks 28th in total offense this season (442.3 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 442.3 yards allowed per game. Virginia ranks 83rd with 361.9 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 92nd with 395.4 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Below in this article, we provide all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Louisville vs. Virginia Key Statistics

Louisville Virginia 442.3 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.9 (91st) 285.2 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.4 (85th) 190.3 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.2 (106th) 252.0 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (55th) 11 (43rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (108th) 16 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (95th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 2,159 pass yards for Louisville, completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 881 yards on 124 carries while finding the end zone 11 times. He's also caught 12 passes for 178 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 71 times for 398 yards (44.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 46 receptions for 712 yards (79.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Bell has put together a 272-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 24 targets.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has a total of 217 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea leads Virginia with 1,123 yards on 84-of-139 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Perris Jones has rushed 73 times for 386 yards, with two touchdowns.

Kobe Pace has 13 receptions for 130 yards (14.4 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 86 times for 292 yards and one score.

Malik Washington leads his team with 1,044 receiving yards on 79 catches with six touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has put together a 563-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 44 passes on 73 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisville or Virginia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.