Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders has a tough matchup in Week 10 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 79.7 per game.

Sanders has rushed for 229 yards (32.7 ypg) on 69 carries so far this year. He has scored one rushing TD. Sanders has tacked on 18 receptions for 103 yards, good for 14.7 yards per game.

Sanders vs. the Bears

Sanders vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 42 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 42 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bears have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Bears this season.

The 79.7 rushing yards per game given up by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

So far this year, the Bears have surrendered four passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.4 per game. That ranks fifth in NFL play.

Panthers Player Previews

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders went over his rushing yards total two times in seven games played this season.

The Panthers, who are 28th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 61.3% of the time while running 38.7%.

His team has attempted 196 rushes this season. He's taken 69 of those carries (35.2%).

Sanders has rushed for a touchdown once this season in seven games played.

He has scored one of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (8.3%).

He has six red zone rushing carries (21.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 9 TAR / 5 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs

