Should you bet on Miles Sanders getting into the end zone in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Panthers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Sanders has 229 yards on 69 carries (32.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Sanders also has 103 receiving yards on 18 catches (14.7 yards per game) ..

Sanders has one rushing TD in seven games.

Miles Sanders Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 6 39 0 3 22 0

