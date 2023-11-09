Heading into Week 10 of the NFL schedule, let's go over our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team compares to the competition.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Ravens

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 15-2

7-2 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900

+900 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 37-3 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: FOX

2. Jaguars

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

6-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800

+1800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 20-10 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: 49ers

49ers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: FOX

3. Browns

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

5-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2800

+2800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 27-0 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Ravens

@ Ravens Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: FOX

4. 49ers

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 11-6

5-3 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600

+600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 31-17 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Jaguars

@ Jaguars Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: FOX

5. Chiefs

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

7-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475

+475 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 21-14 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

6. Lions

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

6-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 26-14 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Chargers

@ Chargers Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: CBS

7. Cowboys

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

5-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 28-23 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Giants

Giants Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: FOX

8. Bills

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 9-8

5-4 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 24-18 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Broncos

Broncos Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 13

TV Channel: ESPN

9. Eagles

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 14-3

8-1 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500

+500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 28-23 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

10. Chargers

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 12-5

4-4 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3300

+3300 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 27-6 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Lions

Lions Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: CBS

11. Texans

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 9-8

4-4 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 39-37 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Bengals

@ Bengals Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: CBS

12. Bengals

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 9-8

5-3 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 24-18 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Texans

Texans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: CBS

13. Dolphins

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

6-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 21-14 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

14. Vikings

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-7

5-4 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 31-28 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Saints

Saints Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: FOX

15. Colts

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-7

4-5 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 27-13 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Patriots

@ Patriots Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: NFL Network

16. Steelers

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 9-8

5-3 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 20-16 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Packers

Packers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: CBS

17. Saints

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-7

5-4 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 24-17 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: FOX

18. Titans

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-11

3-5 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 20-16 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Buccaneers

@ Buccaneers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: CBS

19. Seahawks

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-9

5-3 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 37-3 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Commanders

Commanders Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: FOX

20. Buccaneers

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 7-10

3-5 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 39-37 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Titans

Titans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: CBS

21. Falcons

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 9-8

4-5 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 31-28 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Cardinals

@ Cardinals Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: CBS

22. Rams

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-10

3-6 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 20-3 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

23. Packers

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 7-10

3-5 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 20-3 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Steelers

@ Steelers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: CBS

24. Raiders

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-5 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 30-6 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Jets

Jets Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: NBC

25. Jets

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-4 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 27-6 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Raiders

@ Raiders Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: NBC

26. Broncos

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-5 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 24-9 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Bills

@ Bills Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 13

TV Channel: ESPN

27. Commanders

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-12

4-5 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 20-17 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Seahawks

@ Seahawks Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: FOX

28. Bears

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-13

2-7 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 24-17 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

29. Panthers

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-7 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 27-13 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Bears

@ Bears Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

30. Patriots

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-7 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Colts

Colts Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: NFL Network

31. Cardinals

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-8 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 27-0 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Falcons

Falcons Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: CBS

32. Giants

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-7 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 30-6 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 12

TV Channel: FOX

