The Carolina Panthers (1-7) will look to upset the Chicago Bears (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Bears are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 38 in the outing.

Planning to catch this week's matchup between the Bears and the Panthers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the column below.

Panthers vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Panthers have led one time, have trailed two times, and have been knotted up five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Bears have had the lead three times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up one time.

Chicago's offense is averaging 3.8 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

The Bears have won the second quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Chicago's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 8.0 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have won the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

The Bears have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Chicago is averaging 3.6 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 6.1 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' eight games this season, they have won the fourth quarter three times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

In nine games this year, the Bears have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and won six times.

Chicago's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.0 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers have led one time, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

The Bears have led after the first half in three games, have been behind after the first half in five games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

So far this season, the Panthers have won the second half in two games (1-1 in those contests), lost the second half in three games (0-3), and they've tied in the second half in three games (0-3).

The Bears have won the second half in three games this season, lost the second half in four games, and tied in the second half in two games.

Chicago's offense is averaging 11.7 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 11.1 points on average in the second half.

