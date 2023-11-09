On Thursday, November 9 at 8:15 PM ET, the Chicago Bears will meet the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Our computer model predicts that the Bears will win -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (26.9 points allowed per game), the Bears have played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th in the NFL by totaling 20.9 points per game. The Panthers' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, posting 283.4 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank eighth with 310 total yards ceded per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (-3.5) Over (38) Bears 26, Panthers 21

Panthers Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

So far this year, three of Carolina's eight games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Panthers games this year (38) is 5.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Bears Betting Info

The Bears have a 64.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago is 3-5-1 ATS this season.

Chicago and its opponent have combined to hit the over six out of nine times this season.

Bears games have had an average of 43.5 points this season, 5.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chicago 20.9 26.9 22.8 25 19.4 28.4 Carolina 17.5 28.3 14.5 20.3 20.5 36.3

