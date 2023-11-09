Entering their Thursday, November 9 matchup with the Chicago Bears (2-7) at Soldier Field, which begins at 8:15 PM , the Carolina Panthers (1-7) are monitoring 12 players on the injury report.

The Panthers' last game was a 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

In their most recent game, the Bears lost 24-17 to the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Blackshear RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Ankle Out Stephen Sullivan TE Shoulder Out Tommy Tremble TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Luiji Vilain LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Ikem Ekwonu OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Xavier Woods S Thigh Questionable C.J. Henderson CB Concussion Out Brian Burns OLB Concussion Out Darrell Demont Chark Jr. WR Elbow Doubtful Marquis Haynes OLB Back Questionable Vonn Bell S Quad Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Fields QB Thumb Doubtful Khalil Herbert RB Ankle Questionable Equanimeous St. Brown WR Hamstring Questionable Cole Kmet TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Nate Davis OL Ankle Out Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring Questionable Jaquan Brisker DB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Tremaine Edmunds LB Knee Out Khari Blasingame FB Concussion Out Terell Smith DB Illness Out Tyrique Stevenson DB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Panthers vs. Bears Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Watch this game on Fubo

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers have not been getting things done offensively, ranking fifth-worst with 283.4 total yards per game. They have been better defensively, surrendering 310 total yards per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Panthers rank 26th in points per game (17.5), but they've been worse defensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 28.3 points surrendered per contest.

The Panthers rank 27th in the NFL with 187.1 passing yards per game, but they've been carried by their defense, which ranks fifth-best by surrendering only 178.3 passing yards per contest.

Carolina's defense has been bottom-five in run defense this season, allowing 131.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On offense, it ranks 24th with 96.3 rushing yards per contest.

The Panthers have compiled seven forced turnovers (31st in NFL) and committed 11 turnovers (14th in NFL) this season for a -4 turnover margin that ranks 23rd in the NFL.

Panthers vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bears (-3.5)

Bears (-3.5) Moneyline: Bears (-175), Panthers (+145)

Bears (-175), Panthers (+145) Total: 38.5 points

