The Carolina Panthers (1-7) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Thursday, November 9, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (2-7). The contest's point total is listed at 40.5.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bears as they prepare for this matchup against the Panthers. Before the Panthers play the Bears, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Panthers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Bears (-3) 40.5 -160 +135 FanDuel Bears (-3) 40 -166 +140

Carolina vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Panthers vs. Bears Betting Insights

Carolina has but one win versus the spread this season.

As a 3-point underdog or greater, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-5-1) this year.

Carolina has seen three of its eight games go over the point total.

Chicago is 3-5-1 ATS this season.

Chicago games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (66.7%).

