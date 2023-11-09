The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) take on the South Florida Bulls (0-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot at a 42.3% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Bulls averaged.
  • South Carolina State went 4-8 when it shot better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bulls ranked 54th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked seventh.
  • The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game last year were only 1.4 more points than the 72 the Bulls allowed.
  • South Carolina State went 4-12 last season when it scored more than 72 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina State scored 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (71.1).
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (87.2).
  • South Carolina State made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Voorhees W 65-57 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/9/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
11/13/2023 North Florida - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/17/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

