The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) take on the South Florida Bulls (0-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot at a 42.3% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Bulls averaged.

South Carolina State went 4-8 when it shot better than 43.1% from the field.

The Bulls ranked 54th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked seventh.

The Bulldogs' 73.4 points per game last year were only 1.4 more points than the 72 the Bulls allowed.

South Carolina State went 4-12 last season when it scored more than 72 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, South Carolina State scored 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (71.1).

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (87.2).

South Carolina State made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule