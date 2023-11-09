How to Watch the South Carolina State vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-0) play the Utah Utes (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina State vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 46.8 points per game last year, 19.2 fewer points than the 66.0 the Utes allowed to opponents.
- South Carolina State went 3-21 last season when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.
- Last year, the Utes put up 82.8 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 69.4 the Bulldogs gave up.
- When Utah scored more than 69.4 points last season, it went 23-1.
- Last season, the Utes had a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
- The Bulldogs shot 15.2% from the field, 26.0% lower than the 41.2% the Utes' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/11/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.