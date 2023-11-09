The South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-0) play the Utah Utes (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Network

South Carolina State vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 46.8 points per game last year, 19.2 fewer points than the 66.0 the Utes allowed to opponents.

South Carolina State went 3-21 last season when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.

Last year, the Utes put up 82.8 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 69.4 the Bulldogs gave up.

When Utah scored more than 69.4 points last season, it went 23-1.

Last season, the Utes had a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.

The Bulldogs shot 15.2% from the field, 26.0% lower than the 41.2% the Utes' opponents shot last season.

South Carolina State Schedule