Thursday's contest between the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) going head to head at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-36 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored East Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Spartans are coming off of an 86-51 loss to Davidson in their most recent game on Tuesday.

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 85, South Carolina Upstate 36

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans had a -327 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.5 points per game. They put up 52.9 points per game to rank 349th in college basketball and gave up 63.4 per contest to rank 153rd in college basketball.

South Carolina Upstate averaged 4.4 more points in Big South action (57.3) than overall (52.9).

At home, the Spartans averaged 54.8 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 50.6.

South Carolina Upstate gave up 57.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.

