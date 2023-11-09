How to Watch the South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) go up against the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game
South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans' 52.9 points per game last year were just 3.8 fewer points than the 56.7 the Pirates gave up.
- South Carolina Upstate went 9-8 last season when allowing fewer than 62.6 points.
- Last year, the Pirates averaged 62.6 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 63.4 the Spartans gave up.
- East Carolina went 16-1 last season when scoring more than 63.4 points.
- The Pirates shot 25.8% from the field last season, 27.3 percentage points lower than the 53.1% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- The Spartans shot at a 25.7% rate from the field last season, 17.0 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 86-51
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Lees-McRae
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
