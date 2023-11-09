Will Terrace Marshall Jr. find his way into the end zone when the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears play in Week 10 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Marshall will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs Bears Anytime TD Bets

Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Marshall has caught 17 balls (on 29 targets) for 123 yards (20.5 per game) this year.

Having played six games this season, Marshall has not tallied a TD reception.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6 2 23 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 35 0 Week 4 Vikings 10 9 56 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 1 1 9 0 Week 9 Colts 1 0 0 0

Rep Terrace Marshall Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.