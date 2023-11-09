Terrace Marshall Jr. will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers play the Chicago Bears in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Marshall has amassed 123 receiving yards (20.5 per game), hauling in 17 balls on 29 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Marshall and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. the Bears

Marshall vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Bears have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Chicago has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

Marshall will play against the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears allow 256.9 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Bears have conceded 20 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.2 per game. That ranks 32nd among NFL defenses.

Watch Panthers vs Bears on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

Terrace Marshall Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Marshall with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marshall Receiving Insights

Marshall has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Marshall has 9.3% of his team's target share (29 targets on 311 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 29 times, averaging 4.2 yards per target (138th in NFL).

Marshall does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

With two red zone targets, Marshall has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Marshall's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 10 TAR / 9 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.