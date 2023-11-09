Terrace Marshall Jr. Week 10 Preview vs. the Bears
Terrace Marshall Jr. will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers play the Chicago Bears in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Marshall has amassed 123 receiving yards (20.5 per game), hauling in 17 balls on 29 targets.
Marshall vs. the Bears
- Marshall vs the Bears (since 2021): No games
- Chicago has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.
- The Bears have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.
- Chicago has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.
- Marshall will play against the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears allow 256.9 passing yards per contest.
- So far this season, the Bears have conceded 20 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.2 per game. That ranks 32nd among NFL defenses.
Panthers Player Previews
Terrace Marshall Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Bears
- Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)
Marshall Receiving Insights
- Marshall has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).
- Marshall has 9.3% of his team's target share (29 targets on 311 passing attempts).
- He has been targeted 29 times, averaging 4.2 yards per target (138th in NFL).
- Marshall does not have a TD reception this season in six games.
- With two red zone targets, Marshall has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
Marshall's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Colts
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/29/2023
|Week 8
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|10 TAR / 9 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Seahawks
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|8 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
