Tommy Tremble Week 10 Preview vs. the Bears
Tommy Tremble will be up against the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers take on the Chicago Bears in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Tremble has grabbed eight balls (on nine targets) for 57 yards (8.1 per game) and two scores so far this season.
Tremble vs. the Bears
- Tremble vs the Bears (since 2021): No games
- Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- The Bears have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.
- Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.
- Tremble will square off against the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears give up 256.9 passing yards per contest.
- The Bears' defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL with 20 passing TDs allowed so far this season.
Panthers Player Previews
Tommy Tremble Receiving Props vs. the Bears
- Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-115)
Tremble Receiving Insights
- Tremble has 2.9% of his team's target share (nine targets on 311 passing attempts).
- He has averaged 6.3 yards per target (57 yards on nine targets).
- Tremble has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in five games, one apiece on two occasions.
- He has scored two of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).
- With two red zone targets, Tremble has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
Tremble's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Colts
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/29/2023
|Week 8
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Seahawks
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
