Tommy Tremble will be up against the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers take on the Chicago Bears in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Tremble has grabbed eight balls (on nine targets) for 57 yards (8.1 per game) and two scores so far this season.

Tremble vs. the Bears

Tremble vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

Tremble will square off against the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears give up 256.9 passing yards per contest.

The Bears' defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL with 20 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Panthers Player Previews

Tommy Tremble Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-115)

Tremble Receiving Insights

Tremble has 2.9% of his team's target share (nine targets on 311 passing attempts).

He has averaged 6.3 yards per target (57 yards on nine targets).

Tremble has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in five games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

With two red zone targets, Tremble has been on the receiving end of 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

Tremble's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

