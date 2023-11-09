Thursday's game that pits the Radford Highlanders (1-0) versus the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) at Ramsey Center has a projected final score of 65-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Radford. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Catamounts enter this matchup following a 101-27 win over Agnes Scott on Monday.

Western Carolina vs. Radford Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 65, Western Carolina 58

Other SoCon Predictions

Western Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Catamounts were outscored by 10.8 points per game last season (posting 54.5 points per game, 342nd in college basketball, while conceding 65.3 per contest, 204th in college basketball) and had a -323 scoring differential.

Western Carolina scored 53.5 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 1 fewer points per game than its overall average (54.5).

The Catamounts scored 58.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 50.1 points per contest.

In home games, Western Carolina allowed 8.0 fewer points per game (61.5) than in away games (69.5).

