How to Watch the Western Carolina vs. Radford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) hit the court against the Radford Highlanders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Carolina vs. Radford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders scored an average of 63.6 points per game last year, just 1.7 fewer points than the 65.3 the Catamounts gave up.
- When Radford allowed fewer than 54.5 points last season, it went 8-1.
- Last year, the Catamounts put up 54.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 62.1 the Highlanders allowed.
- When Western Carolina put up more than 62.1 points last season, it went 4-4.
Western Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Agnes Scott
|W 101-27
|Ramsey Center
|11/9/2023
|Radford
|-
|Ramsey Center
|11/13/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
