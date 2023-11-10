High school football action in Aiken County, South Carolina is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Wagener-Salley High School at Blackville-Hilda High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Blackville, SC

Blackville, SC Conference: 1A - Region 3

1A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Pointe High School at Midland Valley High School