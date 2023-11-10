Will Andrei Svechnikov Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 10?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Andrei Svechnikov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Svechnikov stats and insights
- Svechnikov is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
