Anthony DeAngelo and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to wager on DeAngelo's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony DeAngelo vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeAngelo Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, DeAngelo has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 16:16 on the ice per game.

DeAngelo has a goal in one of his 13 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

DeAngelo has a point in six games this season through 13 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In five of 13 games this season, DeAngelo has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Given his moneyline odds, DeAngelo has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeAngelo Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 13 Games 3 6 Points 3 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.