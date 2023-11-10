South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barnwell County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Barnwell County, South Carolina this week? We've got the information.
Barnwell County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Jefferson Davis Academy at Richard Winn Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Winnsboro, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wagener-Salley High School at Blackville-Hilda High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Blackville, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barnwell High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Marion, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
